'Fast & Furious 9' actor John Cena discusses his WWE future in latest interview

John Cena is gearing up for the release of "Fast & Furious 9" in the US and Canada on Friday.

Ahead of the film's release the actor discussed his future in WWE.

Speaking on " The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Cena confirmed that he would definitely return to the WWE where he made his debut in 1999.

"Those rumors are true," Cena admitted. "I'll definitely be back to the WWE, I just don't know when," he said when asked to set the record straight on when he'd get to his WWE roots.

Speaking about his Instagram post regarding WWE which led to speculations about his return, the actor said ""I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE and I just wanted to post the logo and some people took it as I was returning immediately, which that's not the case," he said. "But I haven't had my last match and I can't wait to have my next one."

John Cena plays the role of Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother to Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in the "Fast & Furious 9".



The former wrestler last month posted a picture on Instagram of the WWE logo without a caption.

He said he actually didn't think the photo would be taken that seriously.







