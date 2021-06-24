Palace staffers ‘worked hard’ to accommodate Meghan Markle: report

Royal staffers and aides recently got candid about the work they undertook to accommodate Meghan Markle into the royal family.

The claim has been brought forward by a palace aide and during their interview with The Telegraph they were quoted saying, “Everyone wanted [Meghan] to be happy because they knew that would make [Harry] happy.”

“’Do whatever it takes to make it work for Meghan’ was the mantra. We all cared deeply about Harry. Contrary to this idea that they weren't supported, we were going to great lengths to accommodate their needs."