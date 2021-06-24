Gigi Hadid shares what she enjoys about being mom to Khai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Supermodel Gigi Hadid got candid about about what she enjoys about motherhood since welcoming daughter Khai Hadid Malik with boyfriend Zayn Malik.
Speaking to Access Hollywood, the 26-year-old shared what she enjoys the most about motherhood saying that it was “the simple things” that she enjoys.
"The highlight is, I would say, the most simple things," she said.
"Just seeing her learn something new every day even if it's like picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole, you just think they're the best, most genius thing that's ever been born [chuckles]. But, yeah! Just like the small things, I would say."