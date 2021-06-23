NYC subway stops named after Meryl Streep to honour 72nd birthday

Meryl Streep celebrated her 72nd birthday with a very memorable gift.

Artist and photographer Adrian Wilson and production designer Matt Duncan partnered up to honour the actress by changing 72nd Street subway signs in N.Y.C.'s Manhattan borough to read "72 Streep" instead.

Adrian shared that the stickers on the subway signs were indeed real but the street signs were photoshopped.

"Happy Birthday Meryl Streep," Matt's post read.

"The chap with the cherry picker let me down ... so you'll have to settle for the photoshop mockup for this birthday surprise ????," Adrian joked.

Take a look:











