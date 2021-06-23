Dwayne Johnson gushes over the beauty of Hawaii: ‘It’s good for our souls’

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media and showed off the “spirit of aloha” and Hawaii.

The actor shared a video featuring the island’s beauty over on Instagram and captioned it to read, “Good to share our spirit of aloha with you all ~ good for our souls.”

“I’ll always do my best to bring as many productions to Hawaii as possible ~ for our hard working local people and our economy. And what’s also so gratifying is having other people EXPERIENCE our island culture and mana for the very first time.”

Check it out below:



