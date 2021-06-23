 
close
Wed Jun 23, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 23, 2021

Lorde announces plans for ‘The Solar Power’ tour

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 23, 2021
Lorde announces plans for ‘The Solar Power’ tour

Award winning singer and songwriter Lorde has finally dropped plans for the upcoming Solar Power tour.

The event in question is set to premiere in 2022 and tickets for the tour are already on sale on Lorde’s official website.

On the work front, Lorde is also working on releasing a full-length album by August 20th 2021. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment