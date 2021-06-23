Lorde announces plans for ‘The Solar Power’ tour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Award winning singer and songwriter Lorde has finally dropped plans for the upcoming Solar Power tour.
The event in question is set to premiere in 2022 and tickets for the tour are already on sale on Lorde’s official website.
On the work front, Lorde is also working on releasing a full-length album by August 20th 2021.