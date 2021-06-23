Meghan and Harry can't separate themselves from royal family as much as they want

Professor Andrews said Meghan will very much be a part of the royal family due to Harry's lineage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cannot fully turn their backs on the royal family as their ties run deep.



This is because Harry's lineage will have Meghan and her kids connected with his kin.

Kehinde Andrews, a professor of Black Studies at Birmingham City University, said the Sussexes will not be able to completely part ways from the royals.



Speaking to NBC News, Professor Andrews said Meghan will very much be a part of the royal family due to Harry's lineage, "Whether they like it or not, they still seem to represent the monarchy.

"He's still Prince Harry. He's still the grandson of the Queen. The way they'll be consumed is very much as part of the royals."

Harry and Meghan stepped down from the royal family in early 2020 and currently live in Santa Barbara, California with their two kids.