Naimal Khawar shares a sweet video to wish Hamza Ali Abbasi on his birthday

Former actress Naimal Khawar shared a sweet video, featuring the best moments of husband Hamza Ali Abbasi and their son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi to wish her better half on his birthday.



Naimal Khawar turned to Instagram and shared the video with a birthday note for Hamza on behalf of their son.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to the best baba in the world! Thank you for all the love and care you shower on me & my mama. We love you to the moon and back. Love, Gogo” followed by a heart emoji.

Commenting on the post, Hamza wrote, “When u put complete trust in Allah…he rewards you. So grateful to Allah” with a heart emoji.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars also wished a very happy birthday to the Alif actor.