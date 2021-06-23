Queen is ‘done biting her tongue’ amidst Harry, Meghan’s continuous attacks

Queen Elizabeth II is said to have been irked to the point where she may break her silence regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attacks.



Royal commentator Jane Moore claims that the monarch may soon get rid of her ‘never complain, never explain’ policy after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recurring attacks.

Writing for The Sun, Moore said that Her Majesty is “no longer biting her tongue.”

“The queen is right to correct Prince Harry when he crosses the line. Now, in a significant move away from the old ‘never complain, never explain’ mantra, it is claimed that our monarch will no longer remain silent in the face of ‘mistruths’ about her family. From now on, it will reportedly be ‘complain, explain’ where deemed necessary,” she wrote.

This was also claimed by Daily Mail’s Kate Mansey who told the publication: “It’s particularly significant that tempers are at such a level in the palace that impeccable sources — insiders — are telling me that enough’s enough. I think this is very much a shot across the bows for the Sussexes’ spin machine. Will they jump on every little thing? No. But when it relates to the heart of what the queen has said in a conversation, they will absolutely step in.”

Diary editor of the Daily Mail, Charlotte Griffiths also gave her take and said: “When the queen lays down the law you’ve got to be a bit rattled. He does know how all of this works, Meghan maybe didn’t and he should have explained if not. He has been here for many years and if he’s suddenly forgotten, this is how the game works and he knows that better than anyone.”