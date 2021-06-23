Kartik Aaryan confirms his next film: ‘A story close to my heart’

Indian actor Kartik Aaryan has confirmed his next film Satyanarayan Ki Katha, a special film with ‘special people’ and a story close to his heart.



Sharing a promo video of Satyanarayan Ki Katha, the Love Aaj Kal actor announced his next film on social media.

Satyanarayan Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will hit the cinemas in 2022.

He posted the video with caption “A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha” followed by a heart emoji.

Kartik further said “A special film with special people #SajidNadiadwala sir, @sameervidwans.”





