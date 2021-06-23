Chris Brown accused of hitting a woman amid dispute, says LAPD spokesperson

The woman accused Chris Brown of smacking her in the head with an intensity that led to her hair weave falling out

Infamous singer Chris Brown allegedly struck a woman amidst an argument on Friday in Los Angeles.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday about a report of an argument at a residence in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

Moreover, it was revealed by the LAPD rep that a battery will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office while the incident gets probed.

Details of the incident have not yet been released but a report by TMZ claims that the woman accused the singer of smacking her in the head with an intensity that led to her hair weave falling out.

It remains unclear if Brown will face charges.

"We have not been referred a case yet in this matter,” read the statement issued from the City Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.