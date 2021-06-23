James Michael Tyler is doing ‘amazing’: ‘Friends’ star’s manager gives update on cancer

James Michael Tyler is known best for his role as the barista Gunther on nineties iconic sitcom, Friends

Actor James Michael Tyler drew concerns in the recent past after he revealed that he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer.

The Friends actor’s manager Toni Benson has given a hopeful update about the star’s diagnosis, while speaking to People.

"Lately he's been having amazing days. He's done his second round of chemo and so far he is doing really well. And he's hopeful it will be effective,” said Benson.

The manager went on to say that despite being “wheelchair bound”, Tyler is has "the most amazing attitude.”

Benson further said that: “I don't think he's going anywhere for a long time".

Tyler is known best for his role as the Central Perk barista Gunther on nineties iconic sitcom, Friends.