Late star Naya Rivera's sentiment of playing Catwoman unearthed

Late actress Naya Rivera revealed that she was "honoured" the be voicing Catwoman in a movie.

Entertainment Tonight released some behind-the-scenes footage of the late Glee star voicing the animated character for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One.

"Obviously there's a special significance for portraying Catwoman,” she said.

"Every actress that I've ever loved has played Catwoman in some shape or form,

"And I'm honored I get to play [her] for this movie."

The actress died on July 8 when she drowned during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son.