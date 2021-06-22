Late star Naya Rivera's sentiment of playing Catwoman unearthed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Late actress Naya Rivera revealed that she was "honoured" the be voicing Catwoman in a movie.
Entertainment Tonight released some behind-the-scenes footage of the late Glee star voicing the animated character for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One.
"Obviously there's a special significance for portraying Catwoman,” she said.
"Every actress that I've ever loved has played Catwoman in some shape or form,
"And I'm honored I get to play [her] for this movie."
The actress died on July 8 when she drowned during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son.