Susan Sarandon praises Brad Pitt for not cashing on his 'good looks' to get work

Susan Sarandon hailed former co-star Brad Pitt for not exploiting on the basis of his looks to get ahead in Hollywood.
The Thelma&Louise actress sang praises of Pitt's acting skills, saying he is great.
“I think he’s great — it was clear to me when I saw the film, certainly when we worked together in the convertible. Although I did not have the intimacy that Geena had,” Sarandon told Us Weekly while raising awareness for a Power to the Patients PSA.
“It was clear that he was fun and relaxed and inventive. But when I saw the film, there was so much more that he brought to the film with that character that really wasn’t in the script.
"That’s when I looked and I thought this guy’s a character actor. He’s acting. When you’re that good looking, you really don’t have to do much. … He really played a character. He didn’t try to get by on his good looks," she added.
While speaking about Johnny Depp, Sarandon said, “Johnny Depp I think has gotten deep into characters, maybe too deep.
“He’s one that could have just gotten by with looks. And I really admire people who [don’t], because as a character actor, you’ll work a lot longer and have a more interesting body of work than just being the handsome guy, you know? So he’s done an amazing [job]. He’s been very brave with his choices and has played on sympathetic characters. And I think he’s great. I really love him," she concluded.