Kareena Kapoor leaves Katrina Kaif in awe on International Yoga Day

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has left Katrina Kaif and other millions of fans swooning after she posted her stunning photo practicing yoga.



The Laal Singh Chaddha actress took to Instagram on International Yoga Day and shared her adorable photo and her yoga journey with the fans.

Kareena said “For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong”.

“Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it”.

She continued “My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people.”

“On that note, I'm going to #StretchLikeACat and hope you do too. #InternationalYogaDay.”



Fans and fellow showbiz stars can’t stop gushing over Kareena after she posted the picture.

Katrina also dropped fire and heart emojis on Kareena’s post.