Mon Jun 21, 2021
Web Desk
June 21, 2021

Katy Perry shares footage of Orlando Bloom ahead of Daisy’s birth: ‘The giver of my greatest gift’

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 21, 2021
Lyricist and singer Katy Perry recently turned to social media and penned a loving note in honor of Orlando Bloom for Father’s Day.

The singer even posted a video to go alongside her caption and it featured Bloom sitting across a sofa with a portable speaker in his lap, hours before the birth of their daughter Daisy.

Check it out below:


