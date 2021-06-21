Katy Perry shares footage of Orlando Bloom ahead of Daisy’s birth: ‘The giver of my greatest gift’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lyricist and singer Katy Perry recently turned to social media and penned a loving note in honor of Orlando Bloom for Father’s Day.
The singer even posted a video to go alongside her caption and it featured Bloom sitting across a sofa with a portable speaker in his lap, hours before the birth of their daughter Daisy.