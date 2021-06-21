Royal staffers accuse Meghan Markle of ‘cruel bluntness’: report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Meghan Markle recently came under fire for her alleged ‘bluntness’ towards royal staffers.
The claim has been brought forward by a royal courtier close to The Mirror and they even admitted that Meghan once snapped at them and said “It’s not my job to coddle people” after she got confronted by a senior aide.
The insider also went on to add, “Meghan governed by fear. So many people said it. Nothing was ever good enough for her.”
“[She] humiliated staff in meetings, [would] shout at them, [would] cut them off email chains — and then demand to know why they hadn’t done anything.”