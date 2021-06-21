Ellen Pompeo responds to criticism of 'Grey Anatomy' season 17

Ellen Pompeo said it is difficult to satisfy every audience member with every season

Ellen Pompeo defended her show Grey's Anatomy 17th season saying it is not easy to have a show running for that long.

The actress said it is difficult to satisfy every audience member with every season.



A fan recently tweeted that the latest season of Grey's Anatomy “is the most groundbreaking, life changing season."

“I guess I’m an alien because this season was dumpster trash! I love the show but not this season,” they said.

In response to the tweet, Pompeo wrote, "All good! Seventeen seasons we can’t please everyone all the time … it’s definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great… I get it… thanks for checking it out anyway… and thanks for your feedback it matters …sending you love.”

Some of Pompeo's other fans defended her saying, “But why is someone saying they didn’t like something bad? It’s literally been on for two decades!! Let her live… there is plenty of [expletive] I don’t like…."