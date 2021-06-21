Prince Charles' gut-wrenching reaction to Harry's fallout on Father's Day

Royal author Tom Quinn believes the rift between Charles and Harry is in its worst state

Prince Charles has been feeling the pain of being separated from Prince Harry on Father's Day.



The Prince of Wales hinted at keeping Harry's kids away from having any royal title in his plans to slim down the monarchy when he becomes King.

It is also reportedly said Charles will not make any effort to meet Harry when he flies to the UK for Princess Diana's memorial unveiling ceremony.

Royal author Tom Quinn believes the “gulf” between Charles and Harry has “widened considerably" and is in "its worst state."

Speaking to Channel 5’s Charles and Harry: Father and Son Divided, he said, “Charles tried to be a more modern parent but didn’t have the tools because he didn’t grow up with them.

“There’s no doubt the gulf between Charles and Harry has widened considerably.

“It will be very difficult to bridge that divide in future. I can’t see how they can do it," Quinn added.