Queen Elizabeth, other royal family members wish Prince William on his birthday

Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members extended love and sweet wishes to Duke of Cambridge Prince William on his 39th birthday on Monday.



The Buckingham Palace shared sweet throwback photos of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children to wish the Duke on the final birthday of his 30s.

“Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH,” the Buckingham Palace tweeted on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members.

The same adorable pictures were also posted on the official Instagram handle of the royal family.

The royal fans also showered love on Prince William on his birthday.