Sophie Turner gushes over ‘best baby daddy’ Joe Jonas in Father’s Day tribute

Hollywood actor Sophie Turner is waving poetic about husband Joe Jonas in her Father's Day tribute for him.

The Game of Thrones star shared an endearing image on Instagram, of the father of her daughter Willa, standing amidst Father’s Day décor, while rocking an all-American look with shades.

“Happy Father’s Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there. Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin’. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It’s my greatest joy to watch,” wrote Sophie.

Reacting to the tribute underneath the post, Jonas wrote: "Shoutout to all my ZADDYS."







