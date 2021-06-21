Kate Middleton criticized for being ‘political’ after subtle nod to Jill Biden

Meghan Markle was harshly criticized after she had publicly spoken about the significance of exercising one's democratic right through voting.



Kate Middleton seems to have now found herself in the same uneasy spot after she co-wrote an op-ed with First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, during her visit to the UK for the G7 summit.

Middleton and Dr. Biden had penned a joint piece for CNN on the significance of looking after children during their early years, after which Kate was slammed by royal fans for going astray from the political neutrality that the members of the royal family are required to maintain as per tradition.

Royal commentator Kristyn Burtt said that displaying her bond with the US first lady was a big mistake on the Duchess of Cambridge’s part.

“She and Prince William seemed to do their best to avoid the controversy of the last [Trump] administration — and that is a political decision. Kate has shown lots of preference for the Bidens’ policies than the Trumps’, and we’re not hearing a peep about it,” said Burtt.

The Duchess of Sussex was also at the center of criticism when she guest-edited the September edition of British Vogue in 2019.