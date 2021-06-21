Prince Charles’ latest move solidifies Meghan Markle’s claims of royals being racist

Many had been doubtful of the explosive claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had made against the British royal family during their Oprah Winfrey tell-all.



But it seems things are becoming clearer now as the latest reports coming out of the palace have solidified Meghan’s claims about her and Prince Harry’s son Archie not receiving the same treatment as the rest owing to his mixed race.

According to a report by the Mail on Sunday, the Prince of Wales is looking forward to “slimming down the monarchy” once he becomes the king, meaning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s kids Archie and Lilibet wouldn’t receive the titles of prince and princess.

After the news broke out, royal fans flocked to Twitter and expressed their support for Meghan while calling out the Duke of Cornwall.

"The first mixed race grandson .. good move Charles .. that prove everything Meghan said is true,” wrote one user.

“Lest we forget this is precisely what Meghan said. They were discussing how they would change a 100+ year convention to prevent Archie and his future siblings, now Lili, from being Princes and Princesses,” wrote another user.



