Jessica Biel waxes lyrical about Justin Timberlake on Father's Day: 'We love you dearly'

American actor Jessica Biel is waxing lyricals about her husband and actor Justin Timberlake on the occasion of Father’s Day.

The 39-year-old wrote a long and heartfelt note for the Palmer star and sang his praises for being a wonderful father.

"Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life," she wrote.

"You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home made rocket goes terribly wrong. You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside,” she continued.

“You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you've worked all night are are trying to sleep. We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don't see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly,” she went on to say.

“And to all the other dads out there taking names and building play sets, I salute you. Happy Father's Day. Baby, You bring the light into our lives in so many ways,” she added.



Timberlake and Biel started dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2012. The two are parents to two sons, Silas, six and Phineas who is 11 months old.