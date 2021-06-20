 
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Web Desk
June 20, 2021

Demi Lovato touches on dream to cultivate ‘universal understanding’

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Demi Lovato recently weighed in on their dream to “make the world a better place”

The star got candid about the road map they followed to “keep pushing on and finding better ways to educate” their self.

The star told Audacy Check In, “We’re all works in progress” but as long as “we’re doing our part to make this world a better place by educating ourselves on topics that we need to be ignorant about” it’s a start.

