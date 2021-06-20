Demi Lovato touches on dream to cultivate ‘universal understanding’

Demi Lovato recently weighed in on their dream to “make the world a better place”

The star got candid about the road map they followed to “keep pushing on and finding better ways to educate” their self.

The star told Audacy Check In, “We’re all works in progress” but as long as “we’re doing our part to make this world a better place by educating ourselves on topics that we need to be ignorant about” it’s a start.

