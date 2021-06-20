 

June 20, 2021

Inquiry results of ‘bullying’ claims against Meghan Markle to be delayed till 2022

Sun, Jun 20, 2021

The results of the investigation launched against Meghan Markle, over claims she bullied staffer,  could take more time than expected.

A report by the Times of London  stated that the findings of Buckingham Palace’s human resources investigation could get delayed till 2022.

Sources from the palace told the publication that the results may not be made public until next year while the inquiry is still going on.

The inquiry was launched this year in March after the Duchess of Sussex was accused of bullying two palace staffers during her time as a senior working royal of the British royal family.

After the allegations placed against the former actor, Buckingham Palace had issued a statement saying it would “not tolerate bullying and harassment” and it was “very concerned” about the accusations against Markle.

The complaint against her was originally filed by her and Prince Harry’s communications secretary Jason Knauf in October 2018.

The allegations were denied by the duchess.

