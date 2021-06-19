 
close
Sat Jun 19, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 19, 2021

Queen Elizabeth's popularity continues to grow as 'Royal Family' account hits 10 million followers

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 19, 2021
 
Queen Elizabeths popularity continues to grow as Royal Family account hits 10 million followers

Queen Elizabeth's official Instagram account has  crossed 10 million followers.

Judging by the number of followers on  the  Instagram account, The Queen's popularity has  increased during the last few  months.

"The Royal Family"  account is used for sharing  photos and videos from the work and activities of the Queen and the Royal Family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William run their own Instagram account "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" while Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have their on account "Clarence House".

Charles and his wife's official account is followed by 1.5 million people on the photo and video sharing app.

Photos and videos of the senior members of the British royal family are posted on their official accounts before they are shared on The Royal Family" Instagram account.

Latest News

More From Entertainment