Queen Elizabeth's popularity continues to grow as 'Royal Family' account hits 10 million followers

Queen Elizabeth's official Instagram account has crossed 10 million followers.

Judging by the number of followers on the Instagram account, The Queen's popularity has increased during the last few months.

"The Royal Family" account is used for sharing photos and videos from the work and activities of the Queen and the Royal Family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William run their own Instagram account "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" while Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have their on account "Clarence House".

Charles and his wife's official account is followed by 1.5 million people on the photo and video sharing app.

Photos and videos of the senior members of the British royal family are posted on their official accounts before they are shared on The Royal Family" Instagram account.