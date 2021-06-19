Jessie J pens note highlighting the inspiration behind ‘I Want Love’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer songwriter Jessie J recently turned to social media and penned a note highlighting her inspiration behind the new track I Want Love.
Jessie commemorated the release with a post on Instagram and it detailed the singer’s inspiration behind it all.
It read, “I had an argument with a bf once after a major red carpet. I went to a bar where I didn’t know anyone and I danced alone until sunrise. I took a shot with strangers and I talked to myself in the mirror in the bathroom.”
“My tough exterior that I so often use as a defense mechanism went away, my heart softened. My fear left the room and I just let go. That’s what this song this video means and represents to me… I wanted this video to feel like I felt like that night.”