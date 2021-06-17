Prince Harry ‘summoned’ by Queen Elizabeth over ‘enormous slap in face’ to Firm

Queen Elizabeth reportedly took matters into her own hands and called Prince Harry out for delivering an ‘enormous slap in face’ to the Firm.

The claim was brought forward by Prince Harry: The Inside Story author Duncan Larcombe.

He told royal fans, “For Prince Harry to make the decision to say, 'I'm stepping back, I don't want to be a royal', that is an enormous slap in the face for the Royal Family as an institution itself. So, Harry was, if you like, summoned to see the boss of the family."