Meghan Markle’s ‘The Bench’ fails to make it to UK’s top 50 book charts with low sales

Meghan Markle made headlines in the recent past after taking the literary world by storm with her freshly-released children's book, titled The Bench.



Despite the hype that was created for the 40-page book on the internet thanks to the Duchess of Sussex’s celebrity status, reports have revealed that it failed to do well on the UK book charts in the first week since its release.

Meghan's book only managed to sell 3,212 copies in its first week and could not make it to the bestselling top 50 either.

However, it did manage to top the chart for the bestselling picture book, with its endearing illustrations done by award winning artist Christian Robinson.

Furthermore, in spite of the low sales, Mirror Online reported that the publishers of the book, Penguin Random House Children’s (PRH) will still be able to profit off of it as they have the rights that permit them to sell the book’s English version all over the globe.

Additionally, the publishing house can also sell its translation rights to other publishers which means, Meghan’s book could become a huge hit if translated into other languages.