Miley Cyrus wins right to use her name as a trademark in European Union

A European court on Wednesday annulled a decision by the EU patent office to limit the scope of Miley Cyrus brand.



Following the court verdict, the singer has won the right to use her name as a trademark on a wide range of products in the European Union, according to Reuters.

According to the news agency, the case dates to 2014 when the 28-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer’s company Smiley Miley Inc. sought to trade mark MILEY CYRUS with the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for audio and video discs, mobile phone cases, e-books, electronic board games, calendars and other goods.

“The mark applied for, MILEY CYRUS, has a clear and specific semantic content for the relevant public given that it refers to a public figure of international reputation, known by most well-informed, reasonably observant and circumspect persons...,” the CJEU said.

