Miley Cyrus wins right to use her name as a trademark in European Union

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A European court on Wednesday annulled a decision by the EU patent office to limit the scope of Miley Cyrus brand.
Following the court verdict, the singer has won the right to use her name as a trademark on a wide range of products in the European Union, according to Reuters.
According to the news agency, the case dates to 2014 when the 28-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer’s company Smiley Miley Inc. sought to trade mark MILEY CYRUS with the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for audio and video discs, mobile phone cases, e-books, electronic board games, calendars and other goods.
“The mark applied for, MILEY CYRUS, has a clear and specific semantic content for the relevant public given that it refers to a public figure of international reputation, known by most well-informed, reasonably observant and circumspect persons...,” the CJEU said.