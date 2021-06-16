 
Wed Jun 16, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
June 16, 2021

Ayeza Khan leaves fans spellbound with her family photos from Disney World 

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan mesmerised her millions of fans with adorable throwback family photos from her Disney World trip.

The Mehar Posh actress took to her Instagram and posted numerous stunning photos with husband Danish Taimoor and their kids Hoorain and Rayan Taimoor.

The sweet throwback photos have won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Ayeza Khan and Danish visited Walt Disney Florida, United States in July 2018.

