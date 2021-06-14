Foo Fighters gear up for new L.A area concert

Foo Fighters unveils plans to hold an intimate concert for all American citizens that are fully vaxxed.

The news was announced over on Twitter and included a caption that read, “Come see Foo Fighters! At the @canyonagoura”.

The event is supposed to take place at the Agoura Hills, CA this Tuesday on June 15th.

Ticket sales for the upcoming event is supposed to go live on June 13th at 10:00 AM only at the Canyon Club.”