Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aim to ‘keep peace’ after harsh Megxit drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly hoping to have a more peaceful shift in perspective after experiencing ‘turbulent’ Megxit aftershocks.

Claims regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future intentions have been brought forward by a source close to Us Weekly.

According to the insider, “It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals.”

“All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace.”