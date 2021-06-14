New mom Shreya Ghoshal gets Covid-19 vaccine after welcoming baby boy

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal on Monday received her first jab of coronavirus vaccine a few days after welcoming her first child.



Shreya also advised the new moms to get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying ‘It’s absolutely safe for new mothers.”

The singer, who welcomed her first baby boy Devyaan with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya recently, took to Instagram and posted her video of getting the jab and wrote “While Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!!”

The Ye Ishq Hai singer further said “It’s absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if your are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvacccine.”



Earlier this month, Shreya delighted her millions of fans with the first glimpse of son.

Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya welcomed their first baby on May 22.