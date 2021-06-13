 
Sun Jun 13, 2021
Karlie Kloss leaves fans gushing with adorable glimpse of son

Supermodel Karlie Kloss left fans swooning after sharing a cute photo of her three-month-old son.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the model treated fans with a rare glimpse of the little one, who could be seen strapped to a car seat wearing an adorable cookies and milk onsie.

However, the baby boy’s was covered up, leaving only his tiny hand and feet on display.

The model welcomed her first child back in March with husband Joshua Kushner.

Take a look:


