James Corden accused of promoting 'anti-Asian hate' on game Spill Your Guts

Famed talk show host James Corden is receiving flak for for promoting "anti-Asian hate" on The Late Late Show's segment Spill You Guts.

The game, which has been played by major face like Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles, sees celebrities either answer some fiery questions or eat from a selection of traditional selections which usually include a range of Asian delicacies.

However, the food is mostly dubbed “disgusting” and “gross” causing many to believe that it “encourages anti-Asian hate”.

TikTok user Kim Saira had launched a petition to "Remove 'Spill Your Guts' Segment On The Late Late Show With James Corden".

"The foods that are presented are meant to be "gross," as they are supposed to encourage the guest to answer his questions instead. However, many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures," the petition read.

"The host has 'presented foods such as balut, century old eggs, and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people. During these segments, he's openly called these foods 'really disgusting,' and 'horrific.'"

The impassioned message continues: "In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism...

"So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it...

"We are holding James Corden and The Late Late Show accountable for their actions, and perpetual harm this segment causes to Asian American communities...

"At the very least, Asian American communities deserve an apology and this segment to be taken off the air."

The petition got more than 12,300 signatures to which Kim said that she did not want the host "cancelled" but that "there's a diff between cancel & accountability culture. lets hold him accountable".