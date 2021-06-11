Robin Williams’s son Zak unveils birth of daughter Zola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Robin Williams’s son Zak turns to social media with a loving tribute to his infant daughter Zola.
Zak delivered the news over on Instagram with shots of his little girl. The collection featured a number of snaps of the little bundle of joy, from close-up portraits to candid sibling bonding moments and even a full family selfie.
The post was also captioned with a note that read, “Introducing our newest member of the family, Zola June Williams! Since joining us, she’s getting on amazingly with her big brother @mickeycwilliams and has proven to be one laid back little girl. @heyoliviajune is doing awesome and we are over-the-moon to be welcoming Zola into the world!”