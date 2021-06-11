Lorde drops breathtaking MV for ‘Solar Power’

Renowned singer and songwriter Lorde has finally come back with a brand new music video (MV) for her track titled Solar Power.

Then music video in question features the singer enjoying a sun-kissed vacation down by the beach.

The song is part of Lorde’s highly anticipated third album going by the same name and focuses on the Zen impact of the sun’s rays, as embodied by Lorde’s bright yellow ensemble.

Check it out below:



