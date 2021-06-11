 
close
Fri Jun 11, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 11, 2021

Lorde drops breathtaking MV for ‘Solar Power’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 11, 2021
Lorde drops breathtaking MV for ‘Solar Power’

Renowned singer and songwriter Lorde has finally come back with a brand new music video (MV) for her track titled Solar Power.

Then music video in question features the singer enjoying a sun-kissed vacation down by the beach.

The song is part of Lorde’s highly anticipated third album going by the same name and focuses on the Zen impact of the sun’s rays, as embodied by Lorde’s bright yellow ensemble.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment