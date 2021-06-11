Kim Kardashian 'wants to date' again after Kanye West moves on in life

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, who share four kids together, parted ways officially in February

Kim Kardashian is keen to find love again after her marriage broke down with Kanye West.



The makeup mogul 'wants to date again' after Kanye West's dating buzz with Irina Shayk came afloat..

"She doesn't see herself being single for the rest of her life," an insider told PEOPLE.

"Her priorities are her kids and work, but she would love to find a guy to share her life with," the source added.

The couple who share four kids together parted ways officially in February.

However, Kim has found her happiness after split, "She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file," the source said on June 4.

"She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision," they added.