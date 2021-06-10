On Prince Philip's birthday, son talks about future of 'Duke of Edinburgh’s Award'

The British royal family on Thursday shared an interview of The Earl of Wessex in which the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth talked about the future of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which was set up by his father Prince Philip in 1956.

The video was shared by the royal family on its official Instagram on what would have been Philip's 100th birthday.

According the caption accompanying the video, "The Award provides a framework for young people between the ages of 14-24 to challenge themselves in a wide variety of active interests outside the classroom."

It said, "Since the Award was launched, millions have been helped to build their confidence and independence. Right now, more than 40,000 young people in the UK and over a million globally are working towards an Award."

Prince Edward plays an active role in the DofE as Chairman of the Trustees of The Duke of Edinburgh International Award, and Trustee of DofE UK.







