Meghan's daughter has more in common with Diana than it appears, says astrologer

'Cancer likes to look after people, and little Lilibet could channel Diana's energy into caring for others'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet shares more than her name with late grandmother, Princess Diana.



According to the Princess of Wales' astrologer Debbie Frank, who used to work with her up until her death in 1997, Lilibet will mirror Diana's personality traits.

"She's going to be super chatty and engaging as a personality, and with the royal sign of Leo rising like Prince Charles, Camilla and Kate, she's got the personal presence to be a star in her own right," Frank told PEOPLE.



"Her late grandmother Princess Diana was a sun sign Cancer with a high degree of emotional intelligence," Frank said, who began working with Diana in 1989.

"Cancer likes to look after people, and little Lilibet could channel her energy into caring for others."

As for what baby Lili's bond will be like with brother Archie, she said, "Lili has an assertive moon in Aries, so she's got a strong desire nature - a need to get what she wants in double-quick time and a streak of bossiness which could dominate her more placid Taurean brother Archie."

The astrologer also predicted how Diana would have felt about Harry naming her daughter after her.

"Diana would have been so touched by both her granddaughters sharing her name. She would have been absolutely thrilled, and it's a beautiful gesture of love from both her boys," she said.