Prince Harry had plans to name daughter Diana before marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was keen to keep his daughter's middle name after Diana before meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry had plans to honour his mother, Princess Diana, by naming daughter after her even before tying the knot to Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex always wanted his daughter to be the Princess of Wales' namesake.

“Harry had wanted to name his future daughter after his mom long before he met Meghan [Markle],” a source told Page Six.

“Meghan was cognizant and fully supportive of that when they discussed potential names," they added.

A separate insider previously told the outlet that Harry and Meghan did not want their daughter’s first name to be Diana because they feared it would “make her a bigger target for the media."

They were, however, keen to keep the little angel's middle name after her late grandmother, Diana.

On June 6, Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in a statement that they released.

The name is a tribute to both Queen Elizabeth and the Princess of Wales.