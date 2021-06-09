 
Wed Jun 09, 2021
Prince Harry’s ‘remarkable bond’ with Queen Elizabeth laid bare: report

Prince Harry’s ‘remarkable bond’ with Queen Elizabeth laid bare: report

Sources recently sat down for a chat and weighed in on the relationship shared by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry.

The news was brought forward by royal author Robert Lacey in an interview with People magazine.

During its course, he touched upon the and was quoted saying, “We have all focused on her coaching of William as the future King, but we are realising now the importance of the emotional bonds that she's been able to establish with Harry and their ability to talk to each other directly. That affection remains.”

Before concluding, the expert even admitted that there came a time when Queen Elizabeth even became “sort of a stepmother” to both Prince Harry and William.

