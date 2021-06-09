Prince Charles reacts to birth of grand daughter Lilibet: 'It's happy news'

In a public exchange, the Prince of Wales called it a 'very' happy news

Prince Charles spoke up about the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby girl.



Charles addressed the birth of Lilibet in on Tuesday during a tour of the BMW Mini factory in Oxford, UK.



Talking about the development of battery-powered vehicles for environment conservation, he said, “The development of technology like electric vehicles … is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time.

“Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area — especially around sustainable battery technology — in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren.”

According to sources, Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to take son Archie and daughter Lilibet to the UK to meet the royal family on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.