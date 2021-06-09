 
close
Wed Jun 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 9, 2021

Meghan and Harry's son Archie feeling over the moon after becoming big brother

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 09, 2021
Meghan and Harry are also taking time off to focus on their family with Archie and Lilibet 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie is excited for his new role as a big brother to sister Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The two-year-old is extremely excited to have sibling and is completely in awe of the little princess.

Archie "is very happy to have a little sister," a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry told PEOPLE.

"They prepared Archie by talking a lot about the baby. He is too little to understand though," a source added.

"He is big enough though that he is now starting to have his own life too. He enjoys preschool and outdoor activities. He will have a fun summer," they added.

"Meghan and Harry are also taking time off to focus on their family," the source continued.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter Lili on June 4 in Montecito, California.

Latest News

More From Entertainment