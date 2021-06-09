‘Friends’ director Ben Winston addresses lack of diversity criticism

Director of Friends reunion episode, Ben Winston has broken his silence about the backlash he received over the lack of diversity.

Chatting with Sunday Times, Winston was asked to comment on the mounting criticism about the HBO Max special not including any people of colour.

"We have Malala, Mindy Kaling, BTS [the South Korean boy band]. There are three women from Ghana, one who talks about how Friends saved her life. Two boys from Kenya. Three kids in India," he said in the chat.

"What more diversity do they want in this reunion? The cast is the cast. It was made in 1994. I think it's remarkable how well it does stand the test of time,” Winston added.

A handful of Friends fans were also curious to know why Aisha Taylor couldn’t reappear for the reunion, to which he said: "Not everyone could join us. But I'm really pleased with the show we were able to put together."