Queen Elizabeth meets Meghan and Harry's newborn daughter via video call

Queen Elizabeth could not resist meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn daughter.



This is why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arranged for a video call with the monarch right away.

Meghan and Harry "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived," a source told PEOPLE.



The introductory took place shortly after the couple reached their home in Montecito, California from the hospital.

Earlier, a separate source told outlets that the Queen is 'overjoyed' after the arrival of her namesake.

"Harry has spoken to the Queen, and she told him she was delighted he has found happiness. She has seen him struggle with his position in the family and had always had a great deal of affection and sympathy for him,” said the source.

Meanwhile, another insider said that the Queen has decided to put Harry's rift with the royal family behind during this time of joy.