Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s romance confirmed

Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s romance has been confirmed by Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.



Katrina and Vicky have been in headlines for their romance rumours for a longtime but the two have not publicly confirmed their relationship.

Harsh Varrdhan, in a recent chat, seemingly confirmed the relationship of Katrina Kaif and Vicky.

When Harsh was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true, he replied “Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true.”

The actor continued, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

The diva also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in her kitty.