 
close
Wed Jun 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 9, 2021

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s romance confirmed

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 09, 2021
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s romance confirmed

Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s romance has been confirmed by Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Katrina and Vicky have been in headlines for their romance rumours for a longtime but the two have not publicly confirmed their relationship.

Harsh Varrdhan, in a recent chat, seemingly confirmed the relationship of Katrina Kaif and Vicky.

When Harsh was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true, he replied “Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true.”

The actor continued, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

The diva also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in her kitty.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz