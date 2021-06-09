Jennifer Lopez is moving to LA to have a ‘fresh start’ with Ben Affleck

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship seems to be moving ahead at a lightening pace.



An insider disclosed to E! News that the Hustlers actor is wrapping up her life in Miami and is considering a shift to Los Angeles so she can be closer to her flame.

"She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base. She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall,” the insider shared.

"She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon,” the source added.

The news comes not long after it was revealed that J.Lo was looking for schools in LA for her twins Emme and Maximilian, 13, who she co-parents with ex-husband Marc Anthony.